Everything is possible: a social project for children with Down syndrome

On June 1st, in celebration of International Children’s Day, the Red Hearts Foundation organized a truly warm and heartfelt event. As part of the social project “Everything is Possible!” (Hər şey mümkündür), a joyful celebration was held for children with Down syndrome and their parents, filled with happiness, bright emotions, and sincere connection.

The goal of the project is to support the integration of children with Down syndrome into society, strengthen their self-confidence, and raise public awareness about the importance of inclusivity. During the event, children participated in an interactive dance program based on the DanceAbility method – an inclusive dance approach that allows everyone, without exception, to express themselves through movement.

In addition, various fun games and entertaining activities were organized for the young guests. Influencers also joined the event, spending a cheerful and memorable time with the children filled with laughter, games, and countless happy moments.

The “Everything is Possible” project was first launched in 2021 with the support of the Red Hearts Foundation and Kapital Bank as part of the charity initiative “Donate with Heart” (“Ürəklərlə ianə et”). The project is aimed at unlocking the potential of every individual and promoting their active participation in social life. It regularly features creative initiatives and inclusive events.

For more information: https://bit.ly/USQLR

“Red Hearts” was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, “Red Hearts” engages in social initiatives. By visiting https://redhearts.az you can get acquainted with Fund’s activities and support by making a donation.