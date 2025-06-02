Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss possibilities of cooperation in energy sector

Politics Materials 2 June 2025 22:11 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has met with the Minister of Oil of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ali Pervez Malik, the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

There was expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani friendly and fraternal relations in all spheres.

The importance of events held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week was noted in terms of encouraging international energy cooperation.

The possibilities of cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector were discussed and promising oil and gas projects were considered during the meeting.

