Iran’s Isfahan customs witness significant uptick in exports

Isfahan Province’s customs reported exports worth approximately $150 million and totaling 230,000 tons during the first two months of the current Iranian year, with key products including oil, dairy, steel, and copper. Meanwhile, Iran’s overall non-oil exports slightly declined in value but increased in volume, while imports fell in value but rose modestly in volume compared to last year.

