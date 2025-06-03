Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul held in constructive format - Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Negotiations between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul took place in a constructive format, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

He noted that the parties exchanged draft memorandums on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. According to him, the Russian and Ukrainian sides will begin working on these documents at the technical level in the coming days.

In addition, Hakan Fidan reported that the delegations decided to continue preparations for a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.