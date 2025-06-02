Slovak company to make waves by putting its kit to work in Azerbaijani oil wells

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Slovakia's Naftamatika, a company providing solutions for the oil and gas sector, is exploring the possibility of applying its equipment to Azerbaijani oil wells, Ivan Kolobanov, the company's chief engineer, told Trend on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week.

He initially provided an overview of the company.

"We engineer cutting-edge apparatus within the domain of artificial intelligence, diagnostic methodologies, and predictive analytics tailored specifically for the oil and gas industry. In conjunction with numerous entities in the hydrocarbon sector, we also engineer automation frameworks for SOCAR. Our collaborative engagement with SOCAR has been ongoing since 2018.



We intend to deploy our apparatus to the Azerbaijani hydrocarbon extraction sites. We aspire to enhance and amplify our operational engagements within the Azerbaijani market. Due to the competitive edge of our apparatus in relation to global counterparts," the expert noted.

