Uzbekistan, Pakistan deepen textile partnership through exciting new venture

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan held negotiations with the well-known Pakistani company Tabani Group and UCTC, the founder of the “Made in Uzbekistan” Trading House in Pakistan, which resulted in an agreement to establish a joint textile enterprise in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

The meeting followed the successful official visit of the Chamber's delegation to Pakistan, led by the Deputy Chairman, which took place from May 26 through 29. The discussions marked the transition of bilateral co-operation into a concrete and practical phase.

The planned joint enterprise will focus on the production of high-quality garments using modern technologies, with the majority of output destined for export markets.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan considers this partnership a strategic step toward strengthening the country's textile industry, boosting exports, and generating new employment opportunities.

Tabani Group is a leading textile manufacturer with a strong international reputation and a fully export-oriented business model. The company produces nearly 1 million shirts annually, with an annual turnover of approximately $10 million. Its products are exported to more than 10 countries, and the company employs over 1,500 workers. Tabani Group holds prestigious international quality certifications, including ISO, ICSE, and TOCC, solidifying its standing in global markets.