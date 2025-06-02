Development of the liberated territories as a “green energy” zone is the main direction of Azerbaijan’s sustainable energy strategy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Strengthening energy security, diversifying energy supply, and sustainable development in green energy are still among the top priorities of our country today. The progress achieved in this area further strengthens Azerbaijan's position as a reliable and responsible partner in the global energy market. The large scale and international scope of the event are also evidence of this. The Baku Energy Week, which has been joined by companies from eighty countries around the world, is an indicator of Azerbaijan's role in international energy cooperation, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the Baku Energy Week, Trend reports.

“The development of the liberated territories as a “green energy” zone is the main direction of Azerbaijan’s sustainable energy strategy. Our successful strategic approaches have created ample opportunities for the sustainable development of Azerbaijan in the energy sector. The initiatives we are implementing also reflect our responsible attitude to environmental protection and our claim to leadership in the energy sector.

I am confident that the Baku Energy Week, remaining true to its rich tradition and the principle of openness to innovation, will make a significant contribution to deepening international dialogue, establishing new partnerships, and developing beneficial cooperation,” the President added.