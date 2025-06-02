China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited plans to modernize Azerbaijan's power grids (Exclusieve)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited is negotiating with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan on modernization of power grids in order to integrate more renewable energy sources into the country's energy system, the vice president of China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited Bo Wang told Trend.

“We are promoting a 160-megawatt solar power plant project in the Fuzuli region. We are also planning to conduct studies on a 200-megawatt offshore wind farm in the Caspian Sea. In addition, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Energy to modernize the power grid to ensure sustainable development of renewable energy in the future,” he said.

Bo Wang noted that China Energy Engineering is the world's largest company in the electric power sector - as an investor and contractor on the EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) principle, and cooperation with Azerbaijan is of strategic importance.

“To date, we already have joint initiatives with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to invest in solar energy as well as offshore wind power. In addition, we are in talks with the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan to modernize the power grid in order to integrate more renewable energy into the country's energy system,” he said.