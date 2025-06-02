Estonia's service export metrics exhibit upward trajectory in 1Q2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Estonia’s service exports kept their nose to the grindstone, driven by the heavy hitters of IT and business services. However, the swift uptick in goods exports and imports has put a new spin on the country’s trade dynamics, while the United States tightens its grip as a prime destination for Estonian services.

