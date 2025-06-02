Iran breaks silence on wheat payments to farmers
Iran has paid around 150 trillion rials to wheat farmers under its guaranteed procurement program since early April, with over 2.5 million tons of wheat purchased so far. The total harvest value has reached about $820 million, mostly coming from Khuzestan, Fars, and Ilam provinces.
