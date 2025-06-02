Turkmenistan unveils East-West Transit Corridor to amplify Mongolia’s export potential
During a landmark state visit to Mongolia, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh discussed the creation of a strategic East-West transport and logistics corridor. This initiative aims to revive the Great Silk Road’s legacy, enhance regional cooperation, and boost Mongolia’s export potential by improving access to international markets.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy