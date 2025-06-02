Turkmenistan unveils East-West Transit Corridor to amplify Mongolia’s export potential

During a landmark state visit to Mongolia, Turkmenistan’s President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh discussed the creation of a strategic East-West transport and logistics corridor. This initiative aims to revive the Great Silk Road’s legacy, enhance regional cooperation, and boost Mongolia’s export potential by improving access to international markets.

