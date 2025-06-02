Bulgaria–India business forum sets stage for stronger trade and innovation links
Photo: Ministry of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria
Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria Doncho Barbalov participated in the Bulgaria–India Business Forum, highlighting the growing trade ties and cooperation opportunities between the two countries. The forum brought together government officials and business leaders to discuss sectors with high growth potential and ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral economic relations.
