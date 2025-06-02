Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Green agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 2 June 2025 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
Green agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ The green agenda of Azerbaijan is very ambitious. The country, which is rich in oil and gas, is investing - together with foreign investors - in green energy, which demonstrates our responsibility, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“With all that green energy potential, we will definitely meet the growing demand for electricity in Azerbaijan, mainly through renewable sources,” the head of state added.

