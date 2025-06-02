Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to Georgia surge in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan exported 708.2 million cubic meters of natural gas to Georgia in the first quarter of this year. This generated revenue of $93.1 million, according to data from the Azerbaijani State Statistical Committee. The gas exports increased by 68.2% in volume and 30.9% in value year on year.
