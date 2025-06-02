Azerbaijan suspends broadcast of Match sports channels over licensing violations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ The broadcast of several "Match" sports television channels has been suspended in Azerbaijan following complaints received by the Audiovisual Council from citizens regarding their unauthorized retransmission by multiplex and platform operators, the council told Trend.

The channels affected include "МАТЧ! ФУТБОЛ 1," "МАТЧ! ФУТБОЛ 2," "МАТЧ! ФУТБОЛ 3," "МАТЧ! ПРЕМЬЕРА," "МАТЧ! ИГРА," "МАТЧ! АРЕНА," "МАТЧ! СТРАНА," and "МАТЧ!".

The Audiovisual Council stated that under Azerbaijan’s Media Law, multiplex and platform operators must hold valid licenses and submit documents such as contracts, agreements, or permissions to legally retransmit foreign television channels. In recent years, the council has conducted numerous meetings and issued both verbal and written warnings to operators. Monitoring from late 2024 to March 2025 revealed multiple violations, resulting in administrative fines of 5,000 manat ($2,941) for over 20 operators and corresponding court cases.

Further investigations confirmed that the "Match" sports channels do not have broadcasting rights within Azerbaijan. Moreover, exclusive broadcasting rights for many international sports competitions featured on these channels have been legally acquired by local terrestrial and platform broadcasters, who air the events within the country. Complaints and ongoing court proceedings filed by these rights holders indicate that the unauthorized retransmission of "Match TV" channels amounts to "pirate" broadcasting, seriously harming the legal rights and economic interests of legitimate broadcasters.

The Audiovisual Council emphasized that unauthorized retransmission of foreign channels damages Azerbaijan’s reputation in the media sector. On May 13, 2025, the Council issued an official warning to multiplex and platform operators to immediately cease the retransmission of "pirate" channels, including all mentioned "Match" channels. Operators failing to comply by June 1, 2025, will face legal consequences.

The council reiterated that retransmission of foreign television channels is only permitted upon submission of valid licensing documents to the Audiovisual Council. Regular monitoring will continue, and the public will be informed of the outcomes.

