We are a country that wins on the battlefield, in the political sphere, and in sports arenas - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. You (Members of Azerbaijan's national minifootball team - ed.) deserve this victory, and, in general, victories befit Azerbaijan as a whole, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received members of the Azerbaijan national team, winners of the Minifootball World Cup held in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are a country that wins on the battlefield, in the political sphere, and in sports arenas. It is our talented and professional youth who bring us this joy of victory. I congratulate you from the bottom of my heart. I wish you a continuation of these victories. Of course, it will not be easy to defend this title. The struggle was very intense, and, of course, the teams represented at the World Championship are the strongest teams in the world. However, I believe that you have great opportunities to delight our people in the future too and to keep Azerbaijan's sporting glory at a high level. I congratulate you once again and express my gratitude to you on behalf of the Azerbaijani people for giving our people this joy of victory," said President Ilham Aliyev.