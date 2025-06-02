Chinese green energy equipment producer set to open plant in Azerbaijan's liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. The Chinese Warom Technology Incorporated Company is interested in expanding its activities in Azerbaijan, Dillon Lu, deputy general manager of international business in the company, told Trend on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary Baku Energy Week event.

He kicked things off by sharing the lowdown on the company he stands behind.

"We come from Shanghai. Our company mainly produces explosion-proof electrical equipment for oil and gas, energy (especially green energy), offshore, and offshore platforms. We have a partner in Azerbaijan and have been trying to benefit our partners together since 2019.

We plan to expand our business in Azerbaijan. This depends on the interest of our partners. Next year, we plan to open a plant in one of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan," the company official emphasized.

