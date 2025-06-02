Azerbaijani civil aviation workers pay tribute at Alley of Honor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ On the occasion of June 2 - Civil Aviation Workers’ Professional Day, employees of the civil aviation sector visited the Alley of Honor to pay their respects, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) said in a post on its official X page, Trend reports.

The visit included a solemn tribute to late National Leader Heydar Aliyev. Attendees laid wreaths and bouquets at his tomb in honor of his memory.

The delegation also visited the tomb of the prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, placing floral arrangements in recognition of her contributions.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel