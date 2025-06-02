Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 2 June 2025 10:26 (UTC +04:00)
Contract of the Century changed geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the region - President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ As it was already mentioned, back in 1994, when the first oil and gas exhibition was held, right after that, Azerbaijan signed a contract with a consortium of international oil companies, which later was called the Contract of the Century. It actually changed the whole geopolitical and geo-economic situation in the region, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the official opening of the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum, Trend reports.

“That was due to the vision of President Heydar Aliyev,” the head of state added.

