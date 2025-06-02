Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
China’s energy tech provider sets sights on Azerbaijani market

Economy Materials 2 June 2025 17:04 (UTC +04:00)
Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Shanghai GiantStar Petroleum Technology, a Chinese company specializing in the design and manufacturing of equipment for the oil industry, aims to enter the Azerbaijani market, the company representative William Gao told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary "Baku Energy Week," Gao stated that they were visiting Azerbaijan for the first time and expressed optimism about future cooperation.

“We are joining the oil and gas sector for the first time. We hope our countries will develop together because we have great expectations for the future of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry. Being here is a great honor for us.

We are also proud to present our products to the market. This is our first visit to Azerbaijan, and we hope to return next year for deeper discussions and continued talks on future cooperation,” he added.

