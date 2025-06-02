China’s energy tech provider sets sights on Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Shanghai GiantStar
Petroleum Technology, a Chinese company specializing in the design
and manufacturing of equipment for the oil industry, aims to enter
the Azerbaijani market, the company representative William Gao told
Trend.
Speaking on the sidelines of the 30th Anniversary "Baku Energy
Week," Gao stated that they were visiting Azerbaijan for the first
time and expressed optimism about future cooperation.
“We are joining the oil and gas sector for the first time. We
hope our countries will develop together because we have great
expectations for the future of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry.
Being here is a great honor for us.
We are also proud to present our products to the market. This is
our first visit to Azerbaijan, and we hope to return next year for
deeper discussions and continued talks on future cooperation,” he
added.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel