Türkiye's ties with Azerbaijan have no global parallel - Turkish official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ The relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is unmatched anywhere in the world, said Esma Özdaşli, chief advisor to the chair of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Trend reports.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion on the "Threats and Opportunities Posed by New Geopolitical Realities for Turkish-Azerbaijani Relations," Özdaşli emphasized the depth of historical, cultural, and political ties uniting the two nations.

“Türkiye was the first state to recognize Azerbaijan’s independence in early 1991. Before that, the Ottoman Empire was also the first to recognize the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first democratic republic of the East and the Turkic world. The relationship between Türkiye and Azerbaijan is unique and has no counterpart globally.

Since 1991, bilateral and defense cooperation between the two countries has steadily deepened. The signing of the Shusha Declaration marked a pivotal milestone, formally establishing their alliance. Today, both nations possess strong and growing military capabilities," she added.

