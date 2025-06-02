Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Combined Arms Army conducts new training drill with reservists (VIDEO)

Society Materials 2 June 2025 17:14 (UTC +04:00)
Alish Abdulla
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Under the training plan for 2025, the next training session with a group of reservists was held in the Combined Arms Army within joint actions with the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Reservists were provided with military uniforms and other supplies following the registration process and medical examinations.

Reservists participated in enlightening talks, received information on the requirements of military regulations, relevant legislation, and safety rules.

Within the framework of the session, activities were carried out in accordance with the daily routine, classes on combined arms and specialized training were conducted, and firing exercises with small arms and grenade launchers were performed.

