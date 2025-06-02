Iranian MFA responds to US letter amid ongoing nuclear talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2.​ Iran’s nuclear negotiation team has delivered its initial response to a letter from the United States, said Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

Speaking today at a press conference in Tehran, Baghaei emphasized that exchanging texts during negotiations is par for the course, with both parties laying their cards on the table, whether through spoken word or written communication.

He clarified that receiving the US letter does not imply Iran’s acceptance of the issues raised. Every proposal and letter must be carefully reviewed and answered accordingly, he said, adding that "no letter containing radical and maximal demands that ignore Iran’s interests will receive a positive response."

"Both sides have identified each other’s red lines in five rounds of indirect talks held so far. Iran insists on enriching uranium based on logical, legal, and national needs while demanding an end to unlawful sanctions imposed against it. These issues must be reflected in any agreement," Baghaei added.

Recently, the US delivered a letter outlining its "proposed points" and stated that a positive response from Iran would be in Tehran’s interest.

To note, five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US on Iran’s nuclear program have taken place on April 12, 19, 26, May 11, and May 23. These discussions, conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, involved Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi leading the Iranian delegation, while the US delegation was led by the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The first and 3rd rounds took place in Muscat, Oman, while the 2nd round was held in Rome, Italy.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel