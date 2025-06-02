OPEC chief thanks President Ilham Aliyev for support of cooperation deal

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Haitham Al Ghais has expressed gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for the continued support for the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is one of the leading participants in the DoC since its inception in 2016," the SecGen noted.

Al Ghais also welcomed the strategic approach taken by Baku Energy Week to address pivotal aspects of the global energy agenda, in line with the priorities and the theme set for the 9th OPEC International Seminar that is set to take place at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna on July 9-10, 2025.

Azerbaijan's Baku is hosting the 30th edition of Baku Energy Week, the region’s premier industrial event that annually brings together global energy leaders.

Running until June 4, this milestone event combines three major gatherings: the 30th Caspian Oil and Gas International Exhibition, the 13th Caspian Power International Energy and Green Energy Exhibition, and the 30th Baku Energy Forum.