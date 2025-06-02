Kazakhstan’s banking sector lights up with rapid loan expansion in 2025

Photo: Eurasian Development Bank

The Eurasian Development Bank’s weekly review highlights a 4.1 percent growth in Kazakhstan’s banking loan portfolio in 2025, reaching 37.4 trillion tenge ($74.8 billion) by May 1. Growth was driven mainly by consumer and corporate lending, with medium and large business loans rising significantly, while small business lending fell. The recovery in corporate lending suggests improved business confidence and investment activity.

