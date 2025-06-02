Bosnia publishes core inflation update for 4M2025
Photo: The Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Central Bank has estimated the country’s core inflation at 4.17 percent for the first four months of 2025, citing official consumer price data. The services sector saw even higher inflation, reflecting broader price pressures.
