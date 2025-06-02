Uzbekistan, Belarus explore new horizons in trade and industrial co-op

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, Davron Vakhabov, met with Ambassador of Belarus Aleksandr Ogorodnikov and discussed issues of strengthening trade and economic cooperation and business ties, Trend reports.

One of the key topics was the organization of a business visit to Belarus by a delegation of Uzbek entrepreneurs representing industries such as furniture manufacturing, dairy production, and livestock farming.

The parties also explored opportunities for joint projects in Uzbekistan, including the production of furniture and wooden houses based on Belarusian technology and raw materials. Special attention was given to localizing the production of baby food and developing this industry segment.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed strong interest in implementing joint initiatives and intensifying business relations. They also agreed to collaboratively develop mechanisms for putting the discussed proposals into action.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover with Belarus amounted to $446.7 million from January through August 2024, marking an 11.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 ($402 million).