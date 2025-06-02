Uzbekistan, South Korea strengthen transport co-op with key infrastructure initiatives

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. Deputy Minister of Transport Ilkhomjon Abdugafrov held productive discussions with Park Sang-woo, Minister of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport of the Republic of Korea, and Ham Jingyu, President of the Korea Expressway Corporation (KEC), to explore expanded bilateral cooperation in transportation and road management, Trend reports.

The discussions revolved around the possibility of weaving together state-of-the-art Korean highway management systems, smart traffic lights, and AI-driven traffic control solutions in Uzbekistan. The delegation also took a hard look at the chances for South Korea to lend a helping hand with technical assistance and specialized training programs for Uzbek transportation professionals.

In addition, discussions emphasized the digitalization of Uzbekistan's road infrastructure, including the deployment of intelligent tolling systems, sensor-based Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS), and sophisticated traffic monitoring technologies. The Korean side also proposed the active involvement of KEC in various highway development projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework, with a particular focus on the "Tashkent-Andijan Toll Road" project, aimed at boosting regional connectivity and economic integration.

Earlier in May 2025, South Korea committed to providing a $40 million grant to support the modernization and development of Uzbekistan’s transport infrastructure, underscoring the growing partnership between the two nations in this critical sector.

