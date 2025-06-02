IUCN launches Central Asia hub in Tashkent, aligned with Uzbekistan’s green economy goals

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 2. The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection, and Climate Change of Uzbekistan have officially opened the new IUCN Central Asia Office in Tashkent, Trend reports, citing IUCN.

This office will serve the five Central Asian countries—Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—supporting their efforts in conservation and climate resilience.

IUCN Director General Grethel Aguilar highlighted the office’s role in advancing regional environmental cooperation, focusing on biodiversity conservation, ecosystem restoration, and climate adaptation. Located at the Central Asian Green University, the office will also foster collaboration with IUCN members and offer opportunities for knowledge exchange.

The launch aligns with Uzbekistan’s declaration of 2025 as the Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy. Aziz Abdukhakimov, Minister of Ecology, emphasized the significance of the office in strengthening environmental cooperation across the region.

IUCN’s ongoing projects in Central Asia include the One Health initiative, Blue Peace Central Asia 2.0 for water cooperation, and the FOLUR project in Uzbekistan for habitat restoration. The office, led by Dmitry Gorshkov, will connect regional stakeholders with global conservation tools and standards, reinforcing IUCN’s long-term commitment to biodiversity and sustainable development in the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel