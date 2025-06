BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Iran has appointed a new ambassador to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Mojtaba Demirchilou will take over the post of head of the diplomatic mission in Baku.

He is currently reported to be the Director General of the Eurasian Affairs Department at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

To note, the term of office of Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Seyid Abbas Mousavi, expired in May 2024.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel