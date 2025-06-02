Azerbaijan reveals private investments in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2. Special attention is paid to the employment issues of the population migrating to cities, villages, and settlements in Azerbaijan's liberated areas, Elchin Yusubov, the Special Representative of the President in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts, said at the Garabagh Education and Partnership Forum held with the concept message "Joint Steps for the Karabakh of the Future", a source in the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

According to him, about 45 million manat ($26.5 million) has been invested in these areas by the private sector.

"As a result, many jobs have been created here," he noted.

Currently, more than 43,000 people live and work in the liberated territories as part of ensuring sustainable settlement, which is one of the main components of the Great Return. They include former internally displaced persons (IDPs), citizens working in the public and private sectors, as well as pupils and students.

