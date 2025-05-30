Kyrgyz-Italian trade turnover increases fivefold, President Zhaparov says

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 30. Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with Italy has increased nearly fivefold over the past four years, President Sadyr Zhaparov stated during his speech at the inaugural Central Asia–Italy summit, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

At the high-level meeting, Zhaparov laid his cards on the table, making it clear that forging a strategic partnership with Italy and bolstering economic and industrial connections are at the top of Kyrgyzstan's to-do list.

“Kyrgyzstan is actively developing its economy and creating favorable conditions for foreign investors, inviting Italian companies to participate in joint projects in hydropower, renewable energy, light industry, banking, digitalization, and tourism," he noted.

The convening, under the auspices of “Shared Horizons: Central Asia–Italy Dialogue for Global Stability,” assembled the heads of state from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, alongside the Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Zhaparov stressed the importance of transport connectivity in boosting trade and economic cooperation with Italy and the European Union. He noted Kyrgyzstan’s focus on developing international transport corridors and highlighted the launch of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project in December 2024.

“This route will reduce cargo delivery time from Asia to Europe to just 10 days. The total investment in the project is estimated at $8 billion,” he said.

The president articulated a proactive stance towards synergizing with Italy on the optimization of logistics frameworks and the integration of digital transportation paradigms, concluded the president.



The Kyrgyz leader pointed out the nation’s strategic commitment to the proliferation of renewable energy paradigms, with a pronounced focus on hydroelectric and photovoltaic systems. Furthermore, he conveyed a keen interest in harnessing Italian technological advancements and expertise to catalyze green energy initiatives.

