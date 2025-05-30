Uzbekistan, China set to expand regional infrastructure cooperation via SCO Bank

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 30. A bilateral online meeting was held between representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China to discuss the establishment of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Development Bank, Trend reports.

Uzbekistan was represented by Shukhrat Matkarimov, Deputy Director of the Department of International Relations, while China’s delegation was led by Zhang Bo, Deputy General Director of the Department of International Economic and Financial Cooperation.

Throughout the deliberations, both stakeholders engaged in an exhaustive analysis of the proposed framework, governance structures, principal domains of operation, and funding modalities for the forthcoming financial entity slated for establishment.



Uzbekistan underscored that this initiative will act as a crucial nexus for enhancing investment collaboration within the SCO paradigm, streamline regional infrastructure endeavors, and foster sustainable economic advancement.



Subsequent to the convening, both parties reached a consensus to perpetuate dialogues at the echelon of pertinent ministries and SCO specialists to further propel the initiative.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and China surpassed the $13 billion threshold in the preceding fiscal year, with both nations articulating a robust optimism towards achieving the aspirational $20 billion benchmark established by their respective leaderships.