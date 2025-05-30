President Ilham Aliyev holds phone talks with UAE President

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ On May 30, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, Trend reports.

During the telephone conversation, both presidents expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations, especially emphasizing the high-level reciprocal visits and the enhancement of economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Recalling that he received a delegation of business representatives from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) yesterday, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the fruitful discussions held during the meeting.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state hailed the close cooperation and the constant mutual support between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates within international organizations. They also exchanged views on the prospects for relations and upcoming contacts.

