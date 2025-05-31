Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 31 May 2025 18:30 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

May 19

1.7

May 26

1.7

May 20

1.7

May 27

1.7

May 21

1.7

May 28

-

May 22

1.7

May 29

1.7

May 23

1.7

May 30

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0114 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.0107 manat and amounted to 1.92877 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

May 19

1.9014

May 26

1.9400

May 20

1.9122

May 27

1.9343

May 21

1.9265

May 28

-

May 22

1.9260

May 29

1.9122

May 23

1.9241

May 30

1.9286

Average rate per week

1.91804

Average rate per week

1.928775

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble increased by 0.0658 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.03521 manat and amounted to 2.14875 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

May 19

2.0971

May 26

2.1375

May 20

2.1087

May 27

2.1262

May 21

2.1007

May 28

-

May 22

2.1283

May 29

2.1280

May 23

2.1329

May 30

2.2033

Average rate per week

2.11354

Average rate per week

2.14875

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0433 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00024 manat and amounted to 0.0435 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

May 19

0.0437

May 26

0.0436

May 20

0.0438

May 27

0.0436

May 21

0.0438

May 28

-

May 22

0.0438

May 29

0.0435

May 23

0.0436

May 30

0.0433

Average rate per week

0.04374

Average rate per week

0.0435

Azerbaijan did not publish exchange rate data on May 28, a national holiday marking Independence Day, as the date fell on a non-working day.

