Uzbekistan sees growth in money transfers to Kazakhstan
Money transfers from Uzbekistan to Kazakhstan surged in April 2025, reaching 2 billion tenge ($4.35 million), marking a significant month-on-month increase. This growth reflects rising cross-border financial activity between the two neighboring countries, according to recent data from the National Bank.
