Iran prepares Tus field operations for increased gas output
Iran plans to begin gas production from the Tus field in Razavi Khorasan Province by late January 2025, with early output expected to reach around 3 million cubic meters per day. The field, discovered in 2009, is part of broader development efforts by the Iranian Central Oil Fields Company (ICOFC), which oversees over 80 oil and gas fields across 11 provinces.
