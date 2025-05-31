Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Iran

Iran releases currency exchange rates for May 31

Iran Materials 31 May 2025 09:24 (UTC +04:00)

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on May 31, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange benchmark, the value of five currencies increased, while 40 currencies depreciated compared to May 29.

As for CBI, $1 equals 600,007 rials, and one euro is 680,802 rials, while on May 29, one euro was 661,871 rials.

Currency

Rial on May 31

Rial on May 29

1 US dollar

USD

600,007

586,494

1 British pound

GBP

808,053

789,421

1 Swiss franc

CHF

728,912

708,546

1 Swedish króna

SEK

62,526

60,754

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

58,742

57,596

1 Danish krone

DKK

91,268

88,758

1 Indian rupee

INR

7,013

6,869

1 UAE Dirham

AED

163,378

159,699

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,955,008

1,909,730

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

212,845

207,620

100 Japanese yen

JPY

416,084

404,351

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

76,521

74,820

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,559,205

1,523,655

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

436,437

424,350

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

358,214

349,014

1 South African rand

ZAR

33,272

32,639

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,289

15,007

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,630

7,336

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

164,837

161,125

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

45,835

44,782

1 Syrian pound

SYP

46

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

385,996

376,325

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

160,002

156,398

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,595,763

1,559,824

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

465,042

454,641

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

491,379

480,076

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

20,064

19,582

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

286

279

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

438,125

429,104

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

109,798

107,409

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

83,339

81,516

100 Thai baht

THB

1,827,219

1,793,187

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

140,989

138,784

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

434,379

426,597

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

846,272

827,213

1 euro

EUR

680,802

661,871

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

117,438

114,684

1 Georgian lari

GEL

219,688

214,675

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

36,702

35,981

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,614

8,483

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

183,210

179,122

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

352,945

344,996

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,075,509

1,056,104

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,031

58,744

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

170,998

167,233

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

6,202

6,131

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 807,703 rials and $1 costs 711,848 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 785,704 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 692,459 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 825,000–828,000 rials, while one euro is worth about 936,000–939,000 rials.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more