Azerbaijan's UnionPay Card transactions show surge in volume for past month
UnionPay card transactions in Azerbaijan have declined in number but increased in total value, with transaction volumes rising to around 50,000 manats by the end of April. Despite the drop in transaction count to approximately 100, the growth in transaction value highlights shifting consumer spending patterns.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy