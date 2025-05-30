Regular trips to liberated territories of Azerbaijan see hike in passenger traffic

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ As residents return to the territories recently liberated in Azerbaijan, passenger transportation has increased significantly, supported by ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts as well as existing road infrastructure, said Rahman Hummatov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport and head of the Working Group on Transport, Communications, and High Technologies at the Interdepartmental Coordination Headquarters, Trend reports.

During a recent meeting, Hummatov pointed out that regular routes are running like clockwork in 11 directions, having whisked away 85,000 passengers to these destinations so far.

Hummatov pointed out that a whopping 1.46 million requests for travel to the liberated territories by private vehicles have been given the green light through the official portal www.yolumuzqarabaga.az.

“In addition to the established routes to the cities of Shusha and Lachin and the settlement of Sugovushan, since May 20, 2025, the portal has enabled citizens to travel by private cars to the districts of Aghdam, Aghdara, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Khojaly, Khojavend, Zangilan, and Khankendi,” the deputy minister said.

