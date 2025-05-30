Azerbaijan putting finishing touches on blueprints for Minjivan-Aghband gas pipeline

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 30. Design documents for the construction of the Minjivan-Aghband gas pipeline and the Aghband gas control station have been prepared, First Deputy Head of the Gas Export Department Sarkhan Babashov said at a meeting of the Working Group on Energy Supply Issues in Khankendi, Trend reports.

He pointed out that the 2025 capital investment program provides for the construction of the facility.

"To carry out construction work, in accordance with the choice of the route of the gas pipeline corridor and the location of the gas transmission point, a request was sent to the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture by letter No. 4-2-12/2-187/2025 dated February 18, 2025, for the allocation of land corridors and plots," Babashov added.

