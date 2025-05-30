Azerbaijani parliament ratifies mutual visa exemption deal with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The Parliament of Azerbaijan has ratified the country's agreement with China on mutual visa exemption for citizens holding ordinary passports, Trend reports.

The issue of ratification was discussed at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament today.

The draft law on the approval of the "Agreement on Mutual Visa Exemption for Citizens Holding Ordinary Passports between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of China" was put to a vote and adopted in one reading.

To note, the mentioned agreement was signed on April 23, 2025, in Beijing. The crux of the agreement is to broaden humanitarian and diplomatic connections by smoothing the path for citizens' visits on solid legal footing, all while bolstering the strategic partnership between the two nations.

According to the agreement, citizens of both countries holding general civil passports may enter the territory of the other party without a visa and stay there for up to 30 days per trip and no more than 90 days within every 180 days.

The agreement applies only to short-term trips. To stay in the territory of the other party for more than 30 days, live, work, study, work in the media, and other areas requiring permission, citizens must obtain a visa and appropriate permission in advance.

The parties have the right to suspend the implementation of the agreement in whole or in part, temporarily, for reasons of national security, public order, and public health. The other party must be informed of this through diplomatic channels.

