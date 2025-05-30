ADB announces funding for climate-resilient water management project in Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have kicked off a significant endeavor to revamp irrigation and water management systems in the Aral Sea Basin. With a hefty investment close to $195 million in the pot, the project is all about weathering the storm, embracing cutting-edge technologies, and managing water resources like a well-oiled machine to boost agricultural productivity and lend a helping hand to regional development.
