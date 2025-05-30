President of Turkmenistan arrives in Kazakhstan for Central Asia-Italy summit

Photo: Press Service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 30. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has arrived in Kazakhstan on a working visit to participate in the inaugural Central Asia-Italy summit, Trend reports.

Upon arrival, President Berdimuhamedov was warmly welcomed by Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, along with senior Kazakh officials and members of the Turkmen delegation.

Turkmenistan’s active involvement in the summit underscores the country’s commitment to a foreign policy grounded in neutrality, good neighborliness, and equality. This approach, initially established by National Leader of the Turkmen People Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, continues to be successfully advanced under the leadership of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The nation’s foreign policy strategy promotes broad and multifaceted cooperation with countries worldwide, and Turkmenistan’s participation in this high-level meeting clearly reflects this principle.

The Central Asia–Italy summit serves as a new platform to boost regional economic development, enhance cultural ties, and build mutual trust on a global scale. It is regarded as an effective mechanism for deepening practical cooperation and promoting shared interests among the participating nations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel