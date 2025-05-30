IMF sees strong start for Kazakhstan’s economy, warns of slower growth

The IMF mission to Kazakhstan, led by Ali Al-Eyd, projected that growth will moderate to around 5 percent for the full year. The anticipated slowdown reflects weaker performance among key trading partners and the negative spillovers from lower global oil prices, which could dampen activity outside the oil sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register