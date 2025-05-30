Azerbaijan reveals volume of visa payment card transactions as of April 2025

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, by the end of March this year, the volume and number of transactions with Visa cards issued by the country's financial institutions have increased significantly. There is a steady growth in both the number of transactions and their total volume. This is the case of cards issued by residents of local banks and financial organizations.

