Iran demands Austria to account for nuclear program allegations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has demanded official explanations from the Austrian government regarding the recent report of the Austrian intelligence service the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said in a statement, Trend reports.

Earlier, Austria's Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counter-Terrorism (BVT) published a report accusing Iran of intending to build its own nuclear weapons. The document claims that Iran's nuclear weapons program is well underway and Tehran possesses a growing arsenal of ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear warheads over long distances.

In a statement, Baghaei noted that the Austrian intelligence agency's claims are “false, baseless and fabricated for the purpose of anti-Iran media propaganda.”

He stressed that Iran is a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its nuclear program is under the strictest control of IAEA inspectors. “The actions of the Austrian intelligence undermine the authority of this international organization,” the Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

In conclusion, Baghaei urged the Austrian government to provide official explanations for the “irresponsible, provocative and destructive” actions of its intelligence agency.