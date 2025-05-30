Kazakhstan’s inflation hits 10.7%, IMF urges continued tight monetary policy

Photo: Artificial Intelligence

Inflation in Kazakhstan remains elevated, reaching 10.7 percent in April 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The fund recommends that the National Bank of Kazakhstan maintain a tight monetary policy stance until inflation moves closer to its 5 percent target.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register