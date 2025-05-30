Kazakhstan’s inflation hits 10.7%, IMF urges continued tight monetary policy
Inflation in Kazakhstan remains elevated, reaching 10.7 percent in April 2025, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The fund recommends that the National Bank of Kazakhstan maintain a tight monetary policy stance until inflation moves closer to its 5 percent target.
