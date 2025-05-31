Azerbaijan evaluates lending of local large businesses in April 2025
As of late April, loans to large businesses in Azerbaijan reached 8.4 billion manat ($4.95 billion). This marks a 0.5 percent increase from the end of March. The large businesses accounted for a small share of Azerbaijan’s commercial entities but were active mainly in trade, industry, and construction sectors.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy