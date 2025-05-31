Azerbaijan evaluates lending of local large businesses in April 2025

As of late April, loans to large businesses in Azerbaijan reached 8.4 billion manat ($4.95 billion). This marks a 0.5 percent increase from the end of March. The large businesses accounted for a small share of Azerbaijan’s commercial entities but were active mainly in trade, industry, and construction sectors.

