COP29 president urges global efforts on making climate action effective for all

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30.​ Every country must make climate action effective for all, said Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, President of COP29 Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Astana International Forum 2025, he pointed out that putting inclusivity front and center should be the name of the game in the climate agenda.

"We need inclusive processes for inclusive results. Everyone deserves a platform where their voice will be heard," the official mentioned.

According to Babayev, it's this method that has paved the way for us to hit it out of the park with historic results.

"We are already seeing the contribution of each community. We talked about human rights, gender equality, and vulnerable groups - refugees, children, and people with disabilities. These are key elements of our agenda," he explained.

Moreover, he drove home the point that COP29 initiatives ought to light a fire under local communities.

"We talked about a strategy that will promote digital literacy and digitalization. We want to achieve equality for everyone," he explained.

Babayev also noted the importance of integrating climate plans into national strategies:

"Good plans depend on comprehensive consultations. They should not be a separate document - they should be part of national priorities.

The state must give a signal to the market and donors. If done correctly, such a plan will become the basis for attracting "green" investments. This year, each country has the opportunity and responsibility to make its climate actions effective for everyone," the official concluded.

